Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the USC Trojans (10-1) against the UCLA Bruins (12-0), at 5:00 PM ET.

USC vs. UCLA Game Information

USC Players to Watch

JuJu Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

26.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.6 BLK Rayah Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK McKenzie Forbes: 13.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayla Padilla: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Taylor Bigby: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

UCLA Players to Watch

Kiki Rice: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Lauren Betts: 16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Charisma Osborne: 14.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Gabriela Jaquez: 12.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Londynn Jones: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

