USC vs. UCLA January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Pac-12 schedule includes the USC Trojans (10-1) against the UCLA Bruins (12-0), at 5:00 PM ET.
USC vs. UCLA Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
USC Players to Watch
- JuJu Watkins: 26.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Rayah Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK
- McKenzie Forbes: 13.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kayla Padilla: 7.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Taylor Bigby: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
UCLA Players to Watch
- Kiki Rice: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lauren Betts: 16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Charisma Osborne: 14.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gabriela Jaquez: 12.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Londynn Jones: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
