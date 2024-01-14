Rutgers vs. Penn State January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten slate includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-9) against the Penn State Lady Lions (9-4), at 2:00 PM ET.
Rutgers vs. Penn State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Kaylene Smikle: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Destiny Adams: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kassondra Brown: 7.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Antonia Bates: 3.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
Penn State Players to Watch
- Shay Ciezki: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Leilani Kapinus: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Ali Brigham: 10.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Makenna Marisa: 17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Taylor Valladay: 11.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
