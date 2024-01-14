Sunday's Big Ten slate includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-9) against the Penn State Lady Lions (9-4), at 2:00 PM ET.

Rutgers vs. Penn State Game Information

Rutgers Players to Watch

Kaylene Smikle: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Destiny Adams: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Kassondra Brown: 7.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Antonia Bates: 3.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

Penn State Players to Watch

Shay Ciezki: 16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Leilani Kapinus: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Ali Brigham: 10.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Makenna Marisa: 17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Taylor Valladay: 11.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

