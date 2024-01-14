Drake vs. UIC January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UIC Flames (7-5) play the Drake Bulldogs (8-4) in a matchup of MVC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Drake vs. UIC Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Drake Players to Watch
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anna Miller: 11.8 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Grace Berg: 17.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taylor McAulay: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Courtney Becker: 7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
UIC Players to Watch
- Keke Rimmer: 12.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaida McCloud: 7.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Danyel Middleton: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makiyah Williams: 12.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
