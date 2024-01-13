The Cal Poly Mustangs (6-6) face a fellow Big West opponent, the UCSD Tritons (4-8), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at LionTree Arena. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.

UCSD vs. Cal Poly Game Information

UCSD Players to Watch

Katie Springs: 3.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

3.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Sumayah Sugapong: 14.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Izzy Forsyth: 10.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Parker Montgomery: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Denali Pinto: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Natalia Ackerman: 11.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Ania McNicholas: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Annika Shah: 12.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Bourland: 5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Sierra Lichtie: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

