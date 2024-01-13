Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-7) face a fellow WCC team, the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-7), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Ali Bamberger: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tayla Dalton: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Leia Hanafin: 2.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hannah Rapp: 6.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Amaya Oliver: 9.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Alexis Mark: 11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Soufia Inoussa: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Rodriguez: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
