The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-7) face a fellow WCC team, the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-7), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Ali Bamberger: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Tayla Dalton: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Leia Hanafin: 2.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

2.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Hannah Rapp: 6.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Amaya Oliver: 9.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Alexis Mark: 11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Soufia Inoussa: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Rodriguez: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

