Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Duquesne January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-1) meet the Duquesne Dukes (6-6) in a clash of A-10 teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Joseph's (PA) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Laura Ziegler: 13.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Talya Brugler: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Chloe Welch: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mackenzie Smith: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julia Nystrom: 4.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Megan McConnell: 13.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amaya Hamilton: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tess Myers: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Naelle: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ayanna Townsend: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.