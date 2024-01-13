The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-1) meet the Duquesne Dukes (6-6) in a clash of A-10 teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Duquesne Game Information

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Laura Ziegler: 13.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Talya Brugler: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Chloe Welch: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Smith: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Julia Nystrom: 4.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

Megan McConnell: 13.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaya Hamilton: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Tess Myers: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Naelle: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ayanna Townsend: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

