Pacific vs. San Francisco January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WCC slate includes the Pacific Tigers (8-4) meeting the San Francisco Dons (3-9) at 5:00 PM ET.
Pacific vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Pacific Players to Watch
- Anaya James: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Liz Smith: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elizabeth Elliott: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kadie Deaton: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Debora Dos Santos: 13.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jasmine Gayles: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luana Leite: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cami Fulcher: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Freja Werth: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
