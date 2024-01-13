Saturday's WCC slate includes the Pacific Tigers (8-4) meeting the San Francisco Dons (3-9) at 5:00 PM ET.

Pacific vs. San Francisco Game Information

Pacific Players to Watch

Anaya James: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Liz Smith: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Elizabeth Elliott: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kadie Deaton: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Debora Dos Santos: 13.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Jasmine Gayles: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Luana Leite: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cami Fulcher: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Freja Werth: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

