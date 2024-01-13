Navy vs. Lafayette January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Lafayette Leopards (5-6) face a fellow Patriot squad, the Navy Midshipmen (4-6), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Navy Alumni Hall. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.
Navy vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Navy Players to Watch
- Zanai Barnett-Gay: 20.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyah Smith: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maren Louridas: 5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sydne Watts: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Morganne Andrews: 2.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Lafayette Players to Watch
- Abby Antognoli: 13.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Makayla Andrews: 12.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Halee Smith: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kayla Drummond: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emma Shields: 2.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
