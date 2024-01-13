The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) face the Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Iowa vs. Indiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Players to Watch

Caitlin Clark: 30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Sydney Affolter: 6.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sharon Goodman: 8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Players to Watch

MacKenzie Holmes: 18.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

18.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Yarden Garzon: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Chloe Moore-McNeil: 7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Sydney Parrish: 9.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.