Gonzaga vs. San Diego January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2) face the San Diego Toreros (4-9) in a matchup of WCC squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Gonzaga vs. San Diego Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Yvonne Ejim: 20.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kayleigh Truong: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaylynne Truong: 11.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brynna Maxwell: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
San Diego Players to Watch
- Veronica Sheffey: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Harsimran Kaur: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kasey Neubert: 9.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Courtney Wristen: 5.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
