Saturday's MWC slate includes the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-6) meeting the Utah State Aggies (3-9) at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Fresno State vs. Utah State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Mia Jacobs: 13.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Taija Sta. Maria: 8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Keely Brown: 10.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sydney Dethman: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylee Fox: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah State Players to Watch

Cheyenne Stubbs: 15.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Skye Miller: 9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Ivory Finley: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Samiana Suguturaga: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Bridget Mullings: 5.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.