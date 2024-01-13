Fresno State vs. Utah State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MWC slate includes the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-6) meeting the Utah State Aggies (3-9) at 5:00 PM ET.
Fresno State vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Mia Jacobs: 13.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taija Sta. Maria: 8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keely Brown: 10.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Dethman: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylee Fox: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah State Players to Watch
- Cheyenne Stubbs: 15.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skye Miller: 9.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ivory Finley: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Samiana Suguturaga: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bridget Mullings: 5.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
