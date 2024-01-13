The CSU Fullerton Titans (5-7) meet the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-10) in a clash of Big West squads at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

CSU Fullerton vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Gabi Vidmar: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Ashlee Lewis: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Hope Hassmann: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Eva Levingston: 3.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

3.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kathryn Neff: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Kayanna Spriggs: 8.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Amiyah Ferguson: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaitlyn Elsholz: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Erica Adams: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

