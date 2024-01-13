CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Davis January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UC Davis Aggies (4-8) play a fellow Big West squad, the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Icardo Center. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other CSU Bakersfield Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Jordan Olivares: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shaunae Brown: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sophie Tougas: 6.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Julia Riley: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amourie Porter: 5.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Evanne Turner: 15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Megan Norris: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tova Sabel: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sydney Burns: 6.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mazatlan Harris: 4.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.