The UC Davis Aggies (4-8) play a fellow Big West squad, the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Icardo Center. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.

CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Davis Game Information

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Jordan Olivares: 11.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Shaunae Brown: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sophie Tougas: 6.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

Julia Riley: 5.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Amourie Porter: 5.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UC Davis Players to Watch

Evanne Turner: 15.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Megan Norris: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Tova Sabel: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sydney Burns: 6.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mazatlan Harris: 4.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

