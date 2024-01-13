Bryant vs. New Hampshire January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's America East schedule includes the Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) against the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7), at 2:00 PM ET.
Bryant vs. New Hampshire Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Bryant Players to Watch
- Mariona Planes Fortuny: 16.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Mia Mancini: 15.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kemari Reynolds: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Martina Boba: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nia Scott: 7.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Clara Gomez: 4.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Avery O'Connor: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Breezie Williams: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kenzie Matulonis: 4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adara Groman: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
