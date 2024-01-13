Saturday's America East schedule includes the Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) against the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7), at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bryant vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bryant Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bryant Players to Watch

Mariona Planes Fortuny: 16.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Mia Mancini: 15.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kemari Reynolds: 6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Martina Boba: 9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Nia Scott: 7.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Clara Gomez: 4.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Avery O'Connor: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Breezie Williams: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Kenzie Matulonis: 4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Adara Groman: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.