The Utah Utes (10-2) face the Stanford Cardinal (11-1) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Utah vs. Stanford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Players to Watch

Alissa Pili: 23.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

23.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford Players to Watch

Cameron Brink: 18.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.2 BLK

18.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.2 BLK Kiki Iriafen: 16.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Jump: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.