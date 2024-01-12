Utah vs. Stanford January 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Utes (10-2) face the Stanford Cardinal (11-1) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Utah vs. Stanford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah Players to Watch
- Alissa Pili: 23.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stanford Players to Watch
- Cameron Brink: 18.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.2 BLK
- Kiki Iriafen: 16.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Jump: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.