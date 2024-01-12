The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten squads at 9:30 PM ET on Friday. The game will be available on BTN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Players to Watch

Ben Krikke: 17 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

17 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tony Perkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Payton Sandfort: 13.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen Freeman: 9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK Patrick McCaffery: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Players to Watch

Brice Williams: 13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Rienk Mast: 13 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Juwan Gary: 13.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Keisei Tominaga: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Josiah Allick: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Nebraska AVG Nebraska Rank 10th 87.8 Points Scored 77.6 122nd 310th 77.2 Points Allowed 65.5 62nd 69th 39.5 Rebounds 41.9 22nd 135th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.6 74th 233rd 7 3pt Made 8.8 70th 7th 19.7 Assists 15.8 67th 30th 9.4 Turnovers 11.1 121st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.