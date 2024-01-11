Weber State vs. Sacramento State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-9) meet a fellow Big Sky team, the Weber State Wildcats (3-9), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Dee Events Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
Weber State vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Weber State Players to Watch
- Jadyn Matthews: 11.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Daryn Hickok: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amelia Raidaveta: 6.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Laura Taylor: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Summah Hanson: 14.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Benthe Versteeg: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Solape Amusan: 5.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Irune Orio: 6.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sophia Lee: 3.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
