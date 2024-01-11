San Francisco vs. Pepperdine January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (3-9) meet a fellow WCC squad, the San Francisco Dons (3-9), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET.
San Francisco vs. Pepperdine Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Debora Dos Santos: 13.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jasmine Gayles: 15.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luana Leite: 8.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cami Fulcher: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Freja Werth: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jane Nwaba: 9.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ella Brubaker: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Addi Melone: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jorynn Ross: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
