The Pepperdine Waves (3-9) meet a fellow WCC squad, the San Francisco Dons (3-9), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET.

San Francisco vs. Pepperdine Game Information

San Francisco Players to Watch

Debora Dos Santos: 13.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Jane Nwaba: 9.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

