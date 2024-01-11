The Pacific Tigers (8-4) meet the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-6) in a clash of WCC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Pacific vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Pacific Players to Watch

Anaya James: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Liz Smith: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Elizabeth Elliott: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kadie Deaton: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Alexis Mark: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Amaya Oliver: 9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

Soufia Inoussa: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nicole Rodriguez: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cynthia Ezeja: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

