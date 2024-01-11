Thursday's Big West slate includes the Long Beach State Beach (5-6) meeting the UCSD Tritons (4-8) at 10:00 PM ET.

Long Beach State vs. UCSD Game Information

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Sydney Woodley: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Savannah Tucker: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Casey Valenti-Paea: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Patricia Chung: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Cheyenne Givens: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

Katie Springs: 3.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

3.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Sumayah Sugapong: 14.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Izzy Forsyth: 10.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Parker Montgomery: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Denali Pinto: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

