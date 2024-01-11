Long Beach State vs. UCSD January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West slate includes the Long Beach State Beach (5-6) meeting the UCSD Tritons (4-8) at 10:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Long Beach State vs. UCSD Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Long Beach State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Sydney Woodley: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Savannah Tucker: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Casey Valenti-Paea: 9.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Patricia Chung: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cheyenne Givens: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCSD Players to Watch
- Katie Springs: 3.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Sumayah Sugapong: 14.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Izzy Forsyth: 10.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Parker Montgomery: 7.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Denali Pinto: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.