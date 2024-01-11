Thursday's WCC schedule includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2) against the Santa Clara Broncos (11-3), at 9:00 PM ET.

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Yvonne Ejim: 20.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Kayleigh Truong: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaylynne Truong: 11.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Brynna Maxwell: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Tess Heal: 17.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Olivia Pollerd: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Lara Edmanson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ashley Hiraki: 4.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

