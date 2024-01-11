Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WCC schedule includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-2) against the Santa Clara Broncos (11-3), at 9:00 PM ET.
Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Yvonne Ejim: 20.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Eliza Hollingsworth: 10.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kayleigh Truong: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaylynne Truong: 11.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brynna Maxwell: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Tess Heal: 17.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Pollerd: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lara Edmanson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ashley Hiraki: 4.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
