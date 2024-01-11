Thursday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-9) against the UC Davis Aggies (4-7), at 9:00 PM ET.

CSU Northridge vs. UC Davis Game Information

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

Kayanna Spriggs: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kaitlyn Elsholz: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Amiyah Ferguson: 11.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Erica Adams: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Davis Players to Watch

Evanne Turner: 16.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tova Sabel: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Megan Norris: 10.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sydney Burns: 6.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mazatlan Harris: 4.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

