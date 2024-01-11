The UCSB Gauchos (7-4) play a fellow Big West team, the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Icardo Center. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET.

CSU Bakersfield vs. UCSB Game Information

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Jordan Olivares: 12.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Shaunae Brown: 16.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sophie Tougas: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Amourie Porter: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Cassidy Johnson: 4.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSB Players to Watch

Alexis Whitfield: 14.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Alyssa Marin: 9.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Skylar Burke: 6.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Mary McMorris: 6.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Flora Goed: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

