Thursday's Big West schedule includes the Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6) against the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cal Poly vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cal Poly Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Natalia Ackerman: 11.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Annika Shah: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Bourland: 5.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Sierra Lichtie: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Matehya Bryant: 12.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan Webster: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Jackson: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Esther Matarranz: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.