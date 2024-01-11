Cal Poly vs. UC Riverside January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West schedule includes the Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6) against the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-6) at 9:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Cal Poly vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cal Poly Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Natalia Ackerman: 11.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Annika Shah: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydney Bourland: 5.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sierra Lichtie: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Matehya Bryant: 12.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Webster: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Jackson: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Esther Matarranz: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.