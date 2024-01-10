The Georgetown Hoyas (9-2) meet a fellow Big East opponent, the Villanova Wildcats (7-5), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The game will begin at 11:30 AM ET.

Villanova vs. Georgetown Game Information

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Lucy Olsen: 23.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Christina Dalce: 10.5 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Bella Runyan: 6.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Maddie Burke: 6.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Zanai Jones: 5.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Kelsey Ransom: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brianna Scott: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Graceann Bennett: 8.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alex Cowan: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mya Bembry: 4.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

