Wednesday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (9-5) and the Georgetown Hoyas (12-3) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 63-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Villanova squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on January 10.

The Wildcats enter this contest following a 50-45 win against Seton Hall on Wednesday.

The Wildcats won their last outing 50-45 against Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Hoyas head into this contest following an 83-55 loss to UConn on Sunday. Kaitlyn Orihel totaled 13 points, six rebounds and one assist for the Wildcats. Graceann Bennett recorded 13 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for the Hoyas.

Villanova vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Villanova vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 63, Georgetown 55

Top 25 Predictions

Villanova Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win of the season came in a 50-45 victory on January 3 against the Seton Hall Pirates, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Villanova is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

Villanova 2023-24 Best Wins

50-45 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 43) on January 3

67-57 at home over Richmond (No. 48) on November 30

64-42 on the road over Portland (No. 102) on November 10

90-62 at home over Temple (No. 113) on November 19

74-65 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 153) on November 26

Georgetown Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on December 31, the Hoyas beat the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 86 in our computer rankings) by a score of 66-62.

Georgetown has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Georgetown 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over DePaul (No. 86) on December 31

68-45 on the road over Temple (No. 113) on November 9

60-55 on the road over Butler (No. 128) on January 3

60-44 at home over Wake Forest (No. 153) on December 17

61-40 on the road over Colgate (No. 201) on December 5

Villanova Leaders

Lucy Olsen: 23.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (23-for-79)

23.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (23-for-79) Christina Dalce: 10.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 43.2 FG%

10.2 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK, 43.2 FG% Bella Runyan: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32) Maddie Burke: 5.9 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)

5.9 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65) Zanai Jones: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.5 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

Georgetown Leaders

Kelsey Ransom: 15.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

15.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.4 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Bennett: 9.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 53.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

9.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 53.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Brianna Scott: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 43.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

9.0 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 43.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Alex Cowan: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 25.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (18-for-63) Mya Bembry: 4.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 53.4 FG%

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 67.0 points per game (161st in college basketball) while allowing 58.3 per outing (69th in college basketball). They have a +122 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

On offense, Villanova is posting 60.7 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (67.0 points per game) is 6.3 PPG higher.

Offensively, the Wildcats have played better in home games this year, scoring 72.0 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, Villanova is ceding 2.8 fewer points per game (56.7) than away from home (59.5).

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas' +114 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 59.4 points per game (286th in college basketball) while allowing 51.8 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

In conference play, Georgetown is putting up fewer points (57.5 per game) than it is overall (59.4) in 2023-24.

At home the Hoyas are scoring 53.3 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (64.8).

At home Georgetown is conceding 52.4 points per game, 1.1 more than it is away (51.3).

The Hoyas have performed better offensively over their last 10 games, tallying 60.0 points per contest, 0.6 more than their season average of 59.4.

