Wednesday's MWC schedule includes the New Mexico Lobos (9-4) against the Utah State Aggies (3-8), at 9:00 PM ET.

New Mexico vs. Utah State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

New Mexico Players to Watch

Charlotte Kohl: 9.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK Paula Reus: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Aniyah Augmon: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nyah Wilson: 11.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Viane Cumber: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah State Players to Watch

Cheyenne Stubbs: 14.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Skye Miller: 10.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ivory Finley: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Samiana Suguturaga: 4.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Bridget Mullings: 5.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

