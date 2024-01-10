New Mexico vs. Utah State January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's MWC schedule includes the New Mexico Lobos (9-4) against the Utah State Aggies (3-8), at 9:00 PM ET.
New Mexico vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Charlotte Kohl: 9.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Paula Reus: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aniyah Augmon: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyah Wilson: 11.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Viane Cumber: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah State Players to Watch
- Cheyenne Stubbs: 14.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skye Miller: 10.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ivory Finley: 5.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Samiana Suguturaga: 4.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bridget Mullings: 5.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
