Wednesday's Big 12 schedule includes the Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) facing the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) at 7:30 PM ET.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Iowa State Players to Watch

Addy Brown: 14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Hannah Belanger: 9.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

JJ Quinerly: 19.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

