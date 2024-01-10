Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-5) against the Duquesne Dukes (6-6) at 6:00 PM ET.

George Washington vs. Duquesne Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

6:00 PM ET

George Washington Players to Watch

Maren Durant: 5.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Nya Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Nya Lok: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mayowa Taiwo: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Essence Brown: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

Megan McConnell: 13.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaya Hamilton: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Tess Myers: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Naelle: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ayanna Townsend: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

