Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-5) against the Duquesne Dukes (6-6) at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

George Washington vs. Duquesne Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Washington Players to Watch

  • Maren Durant: 5.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Nya Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nya Lok: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mayowa Taiwo: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Essence Brown: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Megan McConnell: 13.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Amaya Hamilton: 9.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tess Myers: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Naelle: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ayanna Townsend: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.