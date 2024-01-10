Drake vs. Indiana State January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) meet the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1, 2-0 MVC) in a matchup of MVC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 19.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Atin Wright: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Swope: 19.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jayson Kent: 12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Larry: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Drake vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Indiana State AVG
|Indiana State Rank
|96th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|88.2
|9th
|89th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|179th
|253rd
|34.8
|Rebounds
|34.7
|257th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|352nd
|121st
|8.2
|3pt Made
|11.1
|5th
|55th
|16.2
|Assists
|17.9
|18th
|17th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|11.4
|145th
