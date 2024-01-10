The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) meet the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1, 2-0 MVC) in a matchup of MVC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Indiana State Game Information

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 19.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Atin Wright: 14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kevin Overton: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Indiana State Players to Watch

Isaiah Swope: 19.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jayson Kent: 12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Julian Larry: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Drake vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank 96th 78.7 Points Scored 88.2 9th 89th 66.9 Points Allowed 70.8 179th 253rd 34.8 Rebounds 34.7 257th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 6.2 352nd 121st 8.2 3pt Made 11.1 5th 55th 16.2 Assists 17.9 18th 17th 9.2 Turnovers 11.4 145th

