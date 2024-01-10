The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-2) play a fellow Patriot opponent, the Bucknell Bison (3-8), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Sojka Pavilion. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET.

Bucknell vs. Lehigh Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Bucknell Players to Watch

Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

Ella Stemmer: 19.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

