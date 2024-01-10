The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-2) play a fellow Patriot opponent, the Bucknell Bison (3-8), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Sojka Pavilion. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET.

Bucknell vs. Lehigh Game Information

Bucknell Players to Watch

  • Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Emma Theodorsson: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Isabella King: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Blake Matthews: 4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

  • Ella Stemmer: 19.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Lily Fandre: 12.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Meghan O'Brien: 9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Colleen McQuillen: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Remi Sisselman: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

