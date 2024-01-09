Iowa State vs. Houston January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) play the Houston Cougars (12-0, 0-0 Big 12) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN2.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Iowa State vs. Houston Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Iowa State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 15.5 PTS, 6 REB, 6.1 AST, 3.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 14.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milan Momcilovic: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Robert Jones: 9.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Curtis Jones: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Houston Players to Watch
- Jamal Shead: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 17 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Emanuel Sharp: 13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Vier Francis: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa State vs. Houston Stat Comparison
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|Houston AVG
|Houston Rank
|14th
|86.3
|Points Scored
|75.5
|167th
|4th
|58.2
|Points Allowed
|50
|1st
|158th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|41.1
|31st
|125th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|14.7
|2nd
|212th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|12th
|18.6
|Assists
|14.1
|144th
|91st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|8.9
|10th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.