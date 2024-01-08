Will Zach Bogosian Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
Can we count on Zach Bogosian scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild play the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bogosian stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Bogosian scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Bogosian has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Bogosian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:59
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:42
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
