Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson and others are available when the Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Mats Zuccarello has helped lead the attack for Minnesota this season with six goals and 23 assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Jan. 6 0 1 1 7 at Bruins Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 6

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Joel Eriksson Ek has 26 points so far, including 15 goals and 11 assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Jan. 6 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Jan. 4 0 0 0 5 vs. Flames Jan. 2 0 0 0 6 vs. Jets Dec. 31 0 0 0 4 at Jets Dec. 30 0 0 0 8

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 39 points. He has 13 goals and 26 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Jan. 6 1 1 2 6 vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Joe Pavelski has 15 goals and 20 assists to total 35 points (0.9 per game).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Jan. 6 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 1 0 1 5 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3

