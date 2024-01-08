The Dallas Stars (22-11-5) go on the road to play the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX. The Stars have lost three straight games.

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-145) Wild (+120) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been made an underdog 18 times this season, and won three, or 16.7%, of those games.

Minnesota has gone 1-5 when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Wild.

Minnesota's games this season have had over 6 goals 21 of 38 times.

Wild vs Stars Additional Info

Wild vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 136 (4th) Goals 113 (23rd) 119 (14th) Goals Allowed 121 (18th) 25 (15th) Power Play Goals 24 (17th) 18 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (30th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota possesses a 5-5-0 record versus the spread while finishing 5-5-0 straight up over its last 10 contests.

Minnesota has hit the over in five of its past 10 games.

The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 8.1 goals, 0.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Wild have the league's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (113 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Wild have allowed 121 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th.

Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -8.

