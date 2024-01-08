Monday's NHL slate features a contest between the favored Dallas Stars (22-11-5, -145 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4, +120 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Stars Betting Trends

The Stars are 21-14 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Wild have been listed as the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

Dallas has never played a game this season shorter than -145 moneyline odds.

Minnesota has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +120.

Wild Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Marco Rossi 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+145) Matthew Boldy 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-175) 3.5 (-110) Mats Zuccarello 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-227) 2.5 (-105)

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 0-9 8-2-0 6.4 3.80 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.80 3.20 4 15.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.1 3.00 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.00 3.00 8 25.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 0 Puck Line Losses 9 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

