How to Watch the Wild vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Having lost three straight, the Dallas Stars visit the Minnesota Wild on Monday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Stars game against the Wild will air on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Wild Prediction
|Stars vs Wild Player Props
|Stars vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|8-3 DAL
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 121 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 18th in the NHL.
- The Wild's 113 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Wild are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|13
|21
|34
|36
|11
|0%
|Mats Zuccarello
|29
|6
|23
|29
|20
|15
|30%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|38
|15
|11
|26
|8
|18
|49.3%
|Matthew Boldy
|31
|13
|11
|24
|23
|24
|38.9%
|Marco Rossi
|38
|12
|12
|24
|13
|15
|42.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 119 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (136 total, 3.6 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 38 goals over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|38
|13
|26
|39
|25
|25
|-
|Matt Duchene
|37
|11
|24
|35
|21
|19
|56.4%
|Joe Pavelski
|38
|15
|20
|35
|27
|14
|50.3%
|Roope Hintz
|36
|15
|18
|33
|13
|9
|54.4%
|Mason Marchment
|38
|13
|17
|30
|25
|27
|60%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.