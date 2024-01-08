Kirill Kaprizov Injury Status - Wild vs. Stars Injury Report January 8
Let's take a peek at the injury report for the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4), which currently has nine players listed (including Kirill Kaprizov), as the Wild ready for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (22-11-5) at Xcel Energy Center on Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Vinni Lettieri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Marcus Foligno
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kirill Kaprizov
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Filip Gustavsson
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jake Oettinger
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Miro Heiskanen
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild's 113 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- Minnesota has conceded 121 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in the NHL.
- Their -8 goal differential is 22nd in the league.
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 136 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +17.
