Webster County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Webster County, Iowa has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Webster County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeast Valley High School at Roland-Story High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Story City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
