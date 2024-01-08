When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan Hartman score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

  • Hartman has scored in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Hartman has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Hartman's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:49 Away W 4-3 OT
1/4/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 15:29 Home L 4-1
1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 3-1
12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 3-2
12/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:24 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:03 Home W 6-3
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:06 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 3-2 SO

Wild vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

