Polk County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Polk County, Iowa? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodward Academy at Ankeny Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Ankeny, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.