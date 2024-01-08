The Delaware State Hornets (3-8) play a fellow MEAC squad, the Morgan State Bears (4-8), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET.

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Game Information

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Joelle Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Gabrielle Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kaia Ponder: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Sedayjha Payne: 4.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tamaria Rumph: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Delaware State Players to Watch

  • Denijsha Wilson: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Savannah Brooks: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Naomi Zulueta: 3.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • McKenzie Stewart: 1.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Deyonce Thompson: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

