The Delaware State Hornets (3-8) play a fellow MEAC squad, the Morgan State Bears (4-8), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET.

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

Morgan State Players to Watch

Joelle Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Gabrielle Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaia Ponder: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Sedayjha Payne: 4.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tamaria Rumph: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Delaware State Players to Watch

Denijsha Wilson: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Savannah Brooks: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Naomi Zulueta: 3.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

3.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK McKenzie Stewart: 1.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

1.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Deyonce Thompson: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

