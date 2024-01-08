Monday's game that pits the Morgan State Bears (6-10) versus the Delaware State Hornets (4-10) at Talmadge L. Hill Field House has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Morgan State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on January 8.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Bears earned a 48-45 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Hornets are coming off of a 64-51 loss to Coppin State in their most recent outing on Saturday. Sedayjha Payne's team-high 10 points led the Bears in the win. Naomi Zulueta scored a team-leading 15 points for the Hornets in the loss.

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morgan State 68, Delaware State 58

Top 25 Predictions

Morgan State Schedule Analysis

Against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on January 6, the Bears notched their best win of the season, a 48-45 road victory.

The Bears have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Morgan State is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

Morgan State 2023-24 Best Wins

48-45 on the road over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 227) on January 6

65-42 at home over UMBC (No. 279) on December 9

53-51 over UNC Asheville (No. 301) on November 24

68-65 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 316) on January 3

Delaware State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets' best win this season came in a 69-66 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on December 21.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hornets are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Delaware State has four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Delaware State 2023-24 Best Wins

69-66 at home over Delaware (No. 188) on December 21

84-59 at home over LIU (No. 352) on December 4

Morgan State Leaders

Joelle Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Payne: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%

6.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG% Kaia Ponder: 7.1 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

7.1 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Gabrielle Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

8.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Tamaria Rumph: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (3-for-27)

Delaware State Leaders

Denijsha Wilson: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.9 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.9 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Savannah Brooks: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Zulueta: 4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG% Tyshonne Tollie: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.3 FG%

13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.3 FG% McKenzie Stewart: 1.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.7 FG%

Morgan State Performance Insights

The Bears have a -170 scoring differential, falling short by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 53.8 points per game to rank 340th in college basketball and are giving up 64.4 per contest to rank 187th in college basketball.

The Bears are posting 61.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 49.0 points per contest.

Defensively, Morgan State has played better at home this season, surrendering 53.5 points per game, compared to 74.9 in away games.

The Bears' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 52.5 points a contest compared to the 53.8 they've averaged this year.

Delaware State Performance Insights

The Hornets put up 57.8 points per game (308th in college basketball) while allowing 76.1 per outing (341st in college basketball). They have a -256 scoring differential and have been outscored by 18.3 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Hornets are scoring 13.2 more points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (52.1).

At home Delaware State is allowing 62.0 points per game, 24.6 fewer points than it is on the road (86.6).

