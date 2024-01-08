The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is slated for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Boldy find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Boldy stats and insights

Boldy has scored in 11 of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has five goals, plus two assists.

Boldy's shooting percentage is 15.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 22:27 Away W 4-3 OT 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 22:02 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:44 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:13 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:39 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:35 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.