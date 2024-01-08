Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mats Zuccarello a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Zuccarello stats and insights
- Zuccarello has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.
- He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Zuccarello recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|13:22
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|15:42
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|W 3-1
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
