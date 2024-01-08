For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mats Zuccarello a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zuccarello stats and insights

  • Zuccarello has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.
  • He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Zuccarello recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:15 Away W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:55 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:22 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:11 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 15:42 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:34 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 3-1

Wild vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

