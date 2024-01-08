Will Marcus Johansson Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
In the upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Marcus Johansson to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansson stats and insights
- In four of 38 games this season, Johansson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He has a 7.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Johansson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|17:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|17:09
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:02
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|13:38
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
