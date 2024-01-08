In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Marcus Foligno to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

In six of 35 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Foligno has no points on the power play.

Foligno's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:14 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:56 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:36 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:57 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

