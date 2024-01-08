Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
Should you bet on Jon Merrill to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Merrill stats and insights
- In one of 28 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Merrill has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 119 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Merrill recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|12:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.