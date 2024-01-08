Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 8?
Should you wager on Frederick Gaudreau to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gaudreau stats and insights
- Gaudreau has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
- Gaudreau averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|13:43
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|16:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:06
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.