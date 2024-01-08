Should you wager on Frederick Gaudreau to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Gaudreau averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 4-3 OT 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:02 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 2 1 1 13:43 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:52 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:06 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

