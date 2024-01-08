Dallas County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Dallas County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodward Academy at Ankeny Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Ankeny, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.